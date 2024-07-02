'Look forward to advance India-Netherlands partnership': PM Modi congratulates new Dutch PM Dick Schoof

New Delhi [India], July 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, congratulated newly sworn Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and said he looks forward to closely working to further advance India-Netherlands ties.

He affirmed hope that the two countries would work in the areas of renewable energy, water management, agriculture, mobility, and new and emerging technology.

"Congratulations Dick Schoof on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. Look forward to closely working together to advance India-Netherlands partnership including in the areas of renewable energy, water management, agriculture, mobility, new and emerging technology," PM Modi posted on social media platform X.

Earlier in the day, former spy chief Dick Schoof was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands, leading a broad right-wing coalition cabinet promising to implement the country's "strictest-ever" immigration policy, Euro News reported.

Along with Schoof, Dutch King Willem-Alexander also swore in the new ministers and state secretaries at the royal Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague.

The 67-year-old independent has taken over the reins from departing PM Mark Rutte, who is set to become the next secretary-general of NATO later this year.

The passing of the baton comes after more than seven months of protracted negotiations following the electoral victory of far-right leader Geert Wilders last November.

Wilders gave up on his ambition to become the Prime Minister to keep strained coalition talks on track after he failed to garner the support of all partners. His government partners considered his "anti-Islam" and "Eurosceptic" statements too extreme to lead the nation, according to Euro News.

Instead of having their leaders stand for PM, the four coalition partners Wilders' PVV (Freedom Party), the Famers Party (BBB), the liberal-conservative VVD, and the new anti-corruption party NSC agreed to compromise on Schoof, who was previously running the Dutch Secret Service.

Schoof has vowed to implement "decisively" the coalition's plans for the "strictest-ever admission policy for asylum and the most comprehensive package for getting a grip on migration."

Wilders' far-right party secured five out of 15 ministerial posts in the new government, including trade and migration, Euro News reported.

