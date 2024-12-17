"Looking for Indian involvement in peacebuilding process": Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk

New Delhi [India], December 17 : At the premiere of the documentary 'All I Want for Christmas', the Ambassador of Ukraine to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk highlighted that India can play a crucial role in the peacebuilding process in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and expressed hopes from Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Discussing about the film based on refugees from Ukraine taking refuge into Norway post the Russia Ukraine cronflict, Ukainian Ambassador Polishchuk said, "It's very personal for me because I've been separated from my family for more than two years and I had a chance to see my son who was actually three years old only for a couple of hours... This story is absolutely a fairy tale story because it shows that the people who actually escaped from Ukraine have very great support from our partners". He expressed thanks to countries like Norway and Finland who have given space to Ukrainian refugees.

Speaking to ANI, the Ambassador said, "I hope that India can play the leader role in this (peacebuilding) process. I hope that Narendra Modi ji with his leadership can give the chance to Ukrainians to live in a peaceful environment".

He said, "It is the ambition of India to be the great power and great leader in the world. We are looking to India great support for the peace building process in Ukraine. I couldn't encourage all of the Indian politicians to be in solidarity with Ukraine, but we have the great historical tie between two of our countries. So I hope that India can play the more crucial role in this process. So that is why we are looking for the Indian involvement in the peace building process in Ukraine".

The Ambassador added, "This film actually shows that everything is possible. It's not just a fairy tale."

In his concluding remarks Ambassador Polishchuk hoped to implement the political will which we have from the Indian side and from the Ukrainian side and have increased political interaction between two countries with the aim to increase the stability and the peace in the world.

