"Lord Ram's birthplace has returned to its glory days": Sri Lankan MP after Ayodhya visit

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 : Sri Lankan member of parliament, Namal Rajapaksa, visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Friday, saying that he felt honoured and blessed to visit the shrine.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the grand temple, the Lankan MP said with the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram, the old glory has been restored to the original birthplace of the deity.

"We are glad to be here. We are privileged and honoured to receive the blessings of Lord Ram at his abode in Ayodhya. It is more special for me as I identify myself as a Sri Lankan connected to Ramayana trail and growing up in a background rooted in Buddhist culture while also being very close to the Hindu community. It is, indeed, a great honour for me and my wife to be here today. We feel blessed to be here," the Lankan MP said.

"It's a great thing that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) himself got involved (in raising the Ram Temple in the Ayodhya) and got this done. We believe that Lord Ram's birthplace has returned to its glory days. I'm sure there are many devotees from all over the world like me who are waiting for an opportunity to visit this magnificent temple and seek the blessings of Lord Ram," Rajapaksa said.

Earlier, on Thursday, a delegation from Fiji, led by Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad, embarked on a spiritual journey to Ayodhya to experience the divinity around the grand abode of Lord Ram.

The delegation, representing the Indian diaspora in Fiji, arrived at Maharshi Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya on Thursday, eager to partake in the religious and cultural significance of the sacred city.

In a media interaction, the Deputy PM of Fiji highlighted the profound connection of Fijian citizens of Indian origin to their roots during the visit to Ayodhya.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12:29 pm on January 22, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The idol of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla was unveiled to devotees across the world after the rituals.

