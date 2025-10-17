Lot of potential to further promote India-Germany relationship: Ambassador Ackermann

New Delhi, Oct 17 Hailing ties between Germany and India, German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, on Friday, said that the two nations are working together to further foster the bilateral relationship.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the NDTV World Summit, Ackermann said, "On the Indo-German relations, I would say (they are) super well developed, but there's still a lot of potential and we are trying together with the government here in Delhi and in Berlin to foster this and promote this relationship even further."

Ackermann also expressed Germany's support for India's goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and termed it as a "good vision" of the Indian government.

"It's an ambitious goal and it's an aim which I have the greatest respect for and we, Germany, will try to help India wherever we can to reach that goal. It's a very, very good vision of the government and we are happy to support it wherever we can."

The Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative envisions India as a developed nation by the centenary of its independence in 2047.

The German envoy spoke to IANS after attending the ongoing NDTV World Summit taking place in New Delhi. "It's a very good, interesting summit. I am very pleased to be here and I'm very honoured to be invited. We had a good session. I think it's one of the big events in the Delhi media landscape, so I'm very glad to be here."

Earlier in September, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and conveyed appreciation for India's call to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Wadephul noted that India and Germany have taken steps to expand strategic partnership in various sectors, especially in security and defence, economy and trade as well as skilled labour.

"Had great talks with Narendra Modi today. Our countries have taken good steps to expand our strategic partnership across the board, particularly in security and defence, economy and trade as well as skilled labour. We also greatly appreciate India‘s call for a ceasefire in Ukraine," Wadephul posted on X after the meeting.

Wadephul also held talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi. During the meeting, the two leaders backed greater collaboration in furthering industry linkages, talent mobility, digital, semiconductors and critical technologies.

"Held detailed discussions on our bilateral agenda as we prepare for the next round of Inter-Governmental Consultations to be held in India. Explored greater collaboration in furthering industry linkages, talent mobility, digital, semiconductors and critical technologies. Appreciate Germany’s strong advocacy for closer India-EU ties and proactive push in concluding the FTA. Also exchanged views on our multilateral cooperation and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, situation in Middle East/West Asia and the Indo-Pacific," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

