Macron denounces "antisemitic" terror attack on Hanukkah gathering in Sydney

Paris [France], December 14 : French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack in Sydney that targeted people gathered to celebrate Hanukkah, describing it as an "antisemitic" terrorist act and expressing solidarity with those affected.

In a post on X, Macron said, "In Sydney, an antisemitic terrorist attack struck families gathered to celebrate Hanukkah."

Extending France's support, he added, "France extends its thoughts to the victims, the injured and their loved ones."

In Sydney, an antisemitic terrorist attack struck families gathered to celebrate Hanukkah. France extends its thoughts to the victims, the injured and their loved ones. We share the pain of the Australian people and will continue to fight relentlessly against antisemitic hatred,… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 14, 2025

Emphasising shared grief, the French President said, "We share the pain of the Australian people," and reaffirmed France's resolve to confront hatred, stating that the country would "continue to fight relentlessly against antisemitic hatred, which hurts us all, wherever it strikes."

Macron's remarks came as leaders across the world reacted to the deadly shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach, expressing shock and conveying condolences to the families of those affected.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon underscored the close ties between the two countries, saying New Zealand and Australia are "family." In a post on X, he said he was "shocked by the distressing scenes at Bondi" and extended his thoughts to those impacted by the attack.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the developments as "deeply distressing." In a message on X, he said his country "sends our thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by the appalling attack."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed solidarity with Australia and Jewish communities worldwide. She said Europe "stands with Australia and Jewish communities everywhere," adding, "We are united against violence, antisemitism and hatred."

Ireland's Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he was "shocked and appalled" by the shooting, stressing that "such hate and violence can never be tolerated." He said his prayers were "to the families and friends of those lost, the injured, first responders, and people of Australia at this distressing time."

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof described the incident as a "dark day for Australia." In a post on X, he said he had offered support to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and referred to the shooting as a "cowardly act."

Authorities said at least 11 people were killed in the shooting, which targeted the Jewish community and has been declared a terrorist incident, CNN reported.

According to authorities cited by CNN, more than 1,000 people had gathered at Sydney's Bondi Beach to celebrate Hanukkah when the shooting unfolded.

The gathering was organised by the Australian-Jewish community centre Chabad of Bondi. It hosted an event titled "Chanukah by the Sea," described by organisers as the "perfect family event to celebrate light, warmth, and community."

Promotional material for the event said it would feature "live entertainment, music, games and fun" for all ages. The event poster urged people to, "Bring your friends, bring the family, let's fill Bondi with Joy and Light!"

New South Wales Police said the attackers opened fire on families gathered near Archer Park, close to Bondi Beach, as people marked the first night of Hanukkah.

In the aftermath of the attack, the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies advised people to "stay home or remain in shelter" and announced the closure of all events and communal institutions as security operations and investigations continued.

