Macron kicks off State Visit to Britain to tackle bilateral, global challenges

London, July 8 French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday kicked off his three-day state visit to Britain, the first such visit by a French President since 2008.

"Together, we will address the major challenges of our time: security, defence, nuclear energy, space, innovation, artificial intelligence, migration, and culture," Macron said on social media platform X, shortly after touching down in Britain.

"The willingness expressed by the United Kingdom to strengthen ties with the European Union is a powerful signal -- one that I welcome," Macron added, describing his visit as "a significant moment for our Europe."

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla are hosting Macron and his wife Brigitte at Windsor Castle. Earlier, the Macrons were greeted by Prince William and Princess Catherine as they touched down at RAF Northolt airport, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President will address the British parliament and meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who are expected to discuss a range of topics, including how to stop small boats crossing the English Channel, a tricky issue for both sides.

Despite joint funding and cooperation, nearly 20,000 people have arrived in Britain via small boats so far this year, a 50 percent increase over the same period in 2024. Both leaders are under immense pressure at home from an increase in far-right and anti-immigration political discourse.

The visit comes at a time of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and turmoil in the Middle East, especially with the unpredictability of the US President Donald Trump. In addition, trust remains to be built as the pair try to lift the mood that had soured during negotiations over Brexit, which the French president said was a product of "lies and false promises." Dialogue had diminished during bitter rows over fishing rights and submarine contracts with Australia.

Sebastien Maillard, an expert at London-based Chatham House think tank, said he believed "on both sides there is still a lack of trust...The memory of these difficult times has not vanished." "Trust needs time to build," he added.

