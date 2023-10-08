Macron speaks to Herzog, Netanyahu; affirms France's support for Israel

Paris [France], October 8 : French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held talks with Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He condemned the attack carried out on Israel and affirmed France's support for the country.

Macron held talks with Netanyahu and Herzog after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel on Saturday morning following Hamas' surprise attack.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Macron stated, "I have spoken to President Herzog and Prime Minister Netanyahu. I condemn the attacks carried out from Gaza on Israel, its soldiers and its people. France stands in solidarity with Israel and the Israelis, committed to their security and their right to defend themselves."

In a post shared on X, Israel's Prime Minister's Office stated, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke earlier today with French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Both leaders expressed full support for Israel's right to defend itself."

Earlier in the day, Macron condemned the terrorist attacks against Israel. In a post shared on X, Macron stated, "I strongly condemn the current terrorist attacks against Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones."

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary called Hamas "terrorists" and asserted that there is no other word to describe the brutality of terrorist attacks targeting civilians.

In a post shared on X, Cleverly stated, "Hamas are not "fighters". Hamas are not "militants". Hamas are terrorists. There is no other word to describe the brutality of firing rockets or terrorist attacks targeting civilians."

According to the latest developments, more than 100 people have been killed in the Hamas "terror attack" on Israel, according to medical officials, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew-language media.

According to the Health Ministry, 908 injured people have been taken to hospital for treatment in the ongoing terror attack by Hamas on Israel's southern and central region, The Times of Israel reported.

Some 800 people have been injured in the attacks, which have included dozens of Hamas terrorists infiltrating Israel and gunning down soldiers and people. Others were injured in rocket attacks.

In a statement posted on X, Israel's Foreign Ministry stated, "At least 100 Israelis murdered and more than 900 wounded in terror attacks by Hamas terrorists."

While sharing the post on X, Israel's Foreign Ministry stated, "The fighting in southern Israel is still ongoing. Our security forces are securing areas which are under attack by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israeli communities and who have taken civilians captive."

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces' top spokesman Rear (Adm.) Daniel Hagari has said that Hamas has taken Israelis as hostages to the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported.Speaking to reporters, Hagari said Israeli soldiers have also been killed in the fighting. He did not reveal the number of hostages or soldiers killed.

Hagari said there are still 22 locations of ongoing fighting in southern Israel, including hostage situations in Be'eri and Ofakim.He said Israeli troops have reached all towns on the Gaza border and added that the forces are working to scan everyone, according to The Times of Israel report. According to Hagari, four divisions are being deployed to the Gaza border, joining 31 battalions that are already there.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the country's focus is on restoring security and to exact an "immense price from the enemy".

While addressing the Security Cabinet meeting in Israel, Netanyahu further called on the citizens to unite for "victory" in the war.

"Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war. Our first objective is to clear out the hostile forces that infiltrated our territory and restore security and quiet to the communities that have been attacked. The second objective, at the same time, is to exact an immense price from the enemy, within the Gaza Strip as well. The third objective is to reinforce other fronts so that nobody should mistakenly join this war," Netanyahu said at the meeting.

He added, "We are at war. In war, one needs to be level-headed. I call on all citizens of Israel to unite in order to achieve our highest goal, victory in the war."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor