Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav seeks German investment in state's growing market

Bavaria [Germany], November 29 : Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav delivered remarks on Thursday during an interactive session in Germany, discussing investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

He said, "We want a new kind of partnership with Germany, a partnership that is not restricted to just trade. We want German companies with their advanced technologies, to invest in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh is a complete investment destination today, it is a big market that is a golden opportunity for investors".

The Chief Minister commented on the rich and historic relations between the two countries and said that his journey through Germany is a step towards strengthening these relations.

Highlighting the incentives that Madhya Pradesh offers to investors, CM Yadav said, "I want a new kind of partnership with Germany. A partnership that is not limited to just trade. I want Germany's companies to invest in Madhya Pradesh with their advanced technology."

He stressed that Madhya Pradesh is "a huge market, which is also a great opportunity for the investors. When I talk about the capabilities of Madhya Pradesh, the figures speak for themselves. Our economy has increased threefold in the last decade. Our economic conditions have increased threefold in the last decade. We are a power surplus state. Madhya Pradesh is the second largest state in the country in terms of the region".

He further highlighted that in terms of green energy, Madhya Pradesh is a leading state in India, utilizing green energy while meeting international standards.

CM Yadav remarked that the steps for starting businesses have been simplified in the state, calling these changes "revolutionary." He mentioned that the process of starting a business has been streamlined, with approvals granted from the necessary departments within a short time span of thirty days.

"We have either eliminated or simplified more than 2000 processes. We have eliminated the principles of many laws that were a hindrance in business," he stated.

He also noted that Madhya Pradesh has repeatedly been awarded by the Indian government for its efforts in emerging as a leading destination for investors.

"Our special team in the Chief Minister's office is dedicated to the investors. We say that the investors are not guests but a part of the family. I monitor every project myself. Take a decision today and start your plan from tomorrow," he said while concluding his remarks.

CM Yadav also invited investors to come to Bhopal in 2025 for the Global Investors Summit.

CM Yadav is currently on a visit to Germany from November 28 to November 29, following his three-day visit to the UK. During his visit, he will attend several events in Munich and Stuttgart.

