Mahesh Bhatt's ode to Kishore Kumar's unique artistry

Mumbai, Nov 4 Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who will be gracing the stage of singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 14’, remembered the legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar, saying how the latter used to have a good time in the studio.

Kishore Kumar is best known for his songs ‘Chala Jaata Hoon’, ‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain’, ‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka’, ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baraat Nikli Hai’, among numerous other tracks.

This weekend, ‘Indian Idol 14’ will host famed producer and director Mahesh Bhatt, in the episode titled ‘Director Mahesh Bhatt's Challenge’.An industry veteran, he has completed 49 years in the entertainment industry and will be making an appearance on Indian Idol for the first time.

Mahesh will also challenge the Top 15 contestants to bring out the right emotion through their singing, and the best of the lot gets a chance to win a vinyl of his 1984 film, ‘Saaransh’.

Hailing from Kanpur, Vaibhav Gupta will sing ‘Tu Pyar Hai Kisi Aur Ka’ and ‘Chahiye Thoda Pyar’ from the classic films, ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’ and ‘Lahu Ke Do Rang’ respectively.

Post Vaibhav’s performance, Mahesh remembers Kishore Kumar, and said: “Kishore Kumar was an extremely professional personality. But whenever he used to come, like Shreya Ghoshal mentioned, he used to have a good time whenever he used to come to the studio.”

“He was the first person I saw who spoke not only with the music directors but also film directors to understand the situation of the song. To understand the situation that the character is in, and to understand the director's point of view, he sang a song,” added Mahesh.

‘Indian Idol 14’ featuresjudges Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani, and itairs on Sony.

