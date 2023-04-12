Mahindra Group doyen Keshub Mahindra passes away at 99
By IANS | Published: April 12, 2023 11:36 AM 2023-04-12T11:36:05+5:30 2023-04-12T11:50:36+5:30
Mumbai, April 12 Legendary industrialist and ex-Chairman of Mahindra Group Keshub Mahindra passed away at his home here on Wednesday morning, an official said.
He was 99 and breathed his last peacefully.
