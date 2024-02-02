Mahrang Baloch urges human rights organisations, international media to address Baloch genocide

Turbat [Pakistan], February 2 : Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch urged all human rights organisations, including the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, to address the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

The families of victims of enforced disappearances are continuing their sit-in protest in Turbat, Mahrang Baloch highlighted on Friday.

In a post shared on X, she further called on the international media to raise their voices on this matter and inform the world about the Baloch genocide.

"The sit-in protest by the families of victims of enforced disappearance is ongoing at D Baloch Chowk in Turbat. We urge all human rights organizations, including the @WGEID, to promptly address this issue. Additionally, we call on the international media to amplify their voice on this matter and inform the world about the Baloch genocide," Mahrang posted on X.

A group of protestors blocked the main route from Turbat to Karachi on Thursday, demanding the release of enforcedly disappeared people by Pakistan authorities.

The protest is being carried out by the six families of the victims. They also urged other people to join in the sit-in.

"The main route of Turbat to Karachi has been blocked at D Baloch by the family members of enforcedly disappeared persons at Turbat. There are currently 6 families at the Sit-In and more families are coming to join them. We, on behalf of the family members, request everyone to join the sit-in and help raise voices for their beloved ones," the Baloch Yakjahti Committee posted on X.

Family members of the victims of alleged enforced disappearance continue to protest. Activist, Hanifa Baloch says that after the forced disappearance of her loved ones, her life has become miserable and under this sit-in, she demands the authorities to recover her loved ones. And until their loved ones are rescued, these families will be on a sit-in protest.

According to the Human Rights Department of the Balochistan National Movement (BNM), PAANK, enforced disappearances are occurring daily, with an average of three people being abducted by Pakistani forces from different parts of Balochistan every day, The Balochistan Post reported.

In a separate incident, a student named Mehboob, from a passenger bus in the Gwadar district of Balochistan, was "whisked away" by Pakistani security forces.

Following the incident, Baloch students blocked the road in protest, resulting in several passenger vehicles being stranded.

Speaking to the TBP correspondent, Mehboob's fellow students demanded his immediate release and warned that if their demands were not met promptly, they would expand their protest further across Balochistan.

