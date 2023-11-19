'Main Parwaana' choreographer praises Ishaan Khatter's style in 1.5 minute song shots

Mumbai, Nov 19 Choreographer Vijay Ganguly has opened up on the shooting of the track "Main Parwaana" from Ishaan Khatter-starrer war film 'Pippa', and shared how the entire song is shot in just 8 to 10 shots without any close-ups.

'Main Parwaana' has Ishaan grooving to Arijit Singh's magical vocals and A.R. Rahman's melody that takes us back to the 70's Shammi Kapoor's era.

Ishaan dances away to glory and is taking the audience's breath away. His presence in the song is nothing short of mesmerising.

Talking about the song, Vijay expressed: "When I heard the song for the first time, I loved it instantly. First, it was an A.R. Rahman song, and second, I was getting Ishaan to dance to it. We started with a lot of hardcore dance routines, as we knew Ishaan could easily do them. Then Raja Sir, the director, pointed out that let's do something that the world has not seen Ishaan do in any other film. That's when the world of choreography changed."

"We designed long shots, almost a minute-and-a-half, and when we jammed with Ishaan, we added style and grace to the choreography, and we knew only someone like Ishaan could pull this off because it's not easy to hold shots that are almost a minute-and-a-half long. The whole song is shot in 8–10 shots without any close-ups, etc, but one can't take their eyes off Ishaan. It's a dream for any choreographer to have a dancer, performer or actor like Ishaan," he added.

Ishaan's expressive eyes and dynamic gestures sync effortlessly with the rhythm of Arijit's soulful performance, creating a visual symphony.

'Pippa' is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history, the 'Battle of Garibpur', during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, that was pivotal in Bangladesh's struggle for independence.

The film features Ishaan as the real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta along with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

The movie is based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

The film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan and Ravinder Randhawa.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, it is streaming on Prime Video.

