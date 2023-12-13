"Make in India, Make for the World": Indian envoy to US attends launch of Make in India bicycles at Walmart

Washington, DC [US], December 13 : The Indian envoy to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, expressed delight on Tuesday as he attended the launch of the first made-in-India bicycles in a Walmart store in America.

Taking to X, Sandhu said, "Make in India, Make for the World! Delighted to witness the launch of Walmart in the US first made-in India bicycles, manufactured by #HeroCycles #Ludhiana."

Earlier, Walmart announced that the first India-made bicycles are hitting select stores in the U.S. just in time for the holidays. Hero Ecotech Ltd., one of India's foremost manufacturers and exporters of bicycles, has designed a "cruiser-style" bike for Walmart carrying the Concord brand available in both adult-sized men's and women's versions adding to the company's growing bicycle offerings.

Hero Ecotech Ltd. is among many Indian manufacturers who are building supplier relationships with Walmart, helping the company accelerate their goal to triple exports of goods from India to USD 10 billion annually by 2027.

According to a press release by the company, India's rich history as a leading manufacturer of bicycles is exemplified by Hero Ecotech Ltd. The cruisers sold in Walmart U.S. stores are built with more than 90 per cent of raw materials sourced from India. The company stands as one of the premier manufacturers of mobility products in India and holds the distinction of being India's largest exporter of bicycles, shipping to over 80 countries.

Walmart's commitment to the India market is not new, with the company already exporting products across a range of categories.

As part of Walmart's contribution to the country's Make in India initiative, the company aims to empower 50,000 MSMEs to participate in domestic and global supply chains through Walmart Vriddhi, a comprehensive growth and training program launched in 2019 that helps MSMEs modernize, scale, and meet their domestic and international ambitions.

