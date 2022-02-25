Making Gilgit-Baltistan interim province of Pakistan not solution to problems of locals

Making illegally occupied territory of Gilgit-Baltistan an interim province of Pakistan is not going to resolve the problems for people of the province but it could be done only by understanding the facts of problems and by addressing the weaknesses due to which people of any region feel themselves deprived of.

Younis Raja, writing in Baad-e-Shimal, a leading Newspaper of Gilgit Baltistan, said that it is not at all a solution to the problems of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

"This idea is like massacring the 74 years of sacrifices given by our elders for Kashmir's freedom. Those who promote this idea should look at Balochistan which was absorbed in 1970 as a constitutional province of Pakistan and today 52 years have passed but Balochistan's fate has not changed," said Raja.

"Today Balochistan has become a war land and a problem for entire Pakistan. Another fresh and live example is the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. People should open their eyes and see the plight of the people of FATA after merging with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Those promoting this idea of making Gilgit-Baltistan a province of Pakistan are actually vultures who want to eat on Gilgit-Baltistan," he added.

Raja questioned why the real freedom fighters of Gilgit-Baltistan who sacrificed their lives to free Gilgit-Baltistan from Raja Dahir and why the elders, who deposed the then Governor Ghansara Singh, did not celebrate freedom of Gilgit-Baltistan by attaching it with Pakistan.

"The truth is our elders were well aware that we are still not completely free and hence they were silent. Today's rulers are mean and they have no respect for the sacrifices given by elders. Their only aim is to fill their own treasuries," he said.

