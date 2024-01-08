Malaika Arora gives sneak peek into her workout; pet Casper joins fitness fun

Mumbai, Jan 8 Model, and actress Malaika Arora, who is a fitness freak, on Monday dropped a glimpse of her morning workout, serving major fitness goals to her fans.

Malaika, who enjoys 18.8 million followers on Instagram, took to the stories section, and shared a photo, wherein she can be seen working out in her home.

The dancer, who is best known for her performance in the song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' can be seen wearing a black shorts and matching T-shirt.

The picture also gave a cute glimpse of her furry friend -- pet dog Casper.

The post was captioned as: “Best way to start my day, my week ahead.”

On the work front, she is currently seen as the judge of celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ season 11.

The other judges are Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan. It is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

