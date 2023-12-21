Malaysia issues alert to states on floods preparations, over 3,100 evacuated

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 21 Malaysian states warned of possible flooding have been instructed to make preparations to deal with such a situation, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

The instructions followed warnings issued by the Meteorological Department against continuous rains in several areas in the states of Johor, Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

It urged state and district-level departments to ensure every flood relief centre is equipped properly and that all control posts on the scene have sufficient operational assets that are in good condition and ready for deployment.

As of 8 p.m. local time, 3,132 people in the states of Kelantan, Perak and Selangor and the northern Borneo state of Sabah have been evacuated and taken shelter in flood relief centres, according to the social welfare authorities.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rains due to the northeast monsoon, which typically lasts from October to March, with strong winds and rough seas expected in northern states and the east coast of the Southeast Asian country.

