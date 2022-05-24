Malaysia reports 1,544 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Malaysia recorded 1,544 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 4,492,864, according to the health ministry.

They were three new imported cases and 1,541 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Two more deaths have been reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 35,645.The ministry reported 2,905 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the total number of patients cured and discharged to 4,432,071.

Currently, there are 25,148 active cases registered in Malaysia, with 39 of them held in intensive care and 25 in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

