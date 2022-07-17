Malaysia reports 5,047 new COVID-19 infections

Malaysia reported 5,047 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,619,045, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 5,044 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Four new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,848.

The ministry reported 3,770 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,540,716.

There are 42,481 active cases, with 60 being held in intensive care and 34 of those in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

