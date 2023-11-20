Malaysian govt warns at-risk communities to brace for floods

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 20 Heavy rain and flooding are expected in Malaysia's east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu in the coming days, with authorities warning those at risk to take precautions.

Those in high-risk areas have also been asked to comply with instructions from the authorities as federal disaster relief agencies take steps to prepare for severe continuous rains, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi said on Sunday in a statement.

"I hope that this flood situation can be avoided and that it will not lead to loss of lives and damage to property," he added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department said in a statement that Terengganu is expected to face severe weather events statewide while many areas in Kelantan state will be affected. Other states expected to be affected include Kedah, Perak, Pahang and the northern Borneo state of Sabah.

