Malaysian PM urges ASEAN to focus on reinforcing its economic strengths amid tensions in South China Sea

Tokyo [Japan], May 23 : Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to focus on reinforcing its economic strengths amid the crisis in Myanmar and rising tensions in the South China Sea, Nikkei Asia reported.

While giving an interview to Nikkei Asia during the Future of Asia summit in Tokyo Ibrahim mentioned, "What ASEAN needs is a more aggressive and dynamic approach to ensure that it remains to be a cohesive force".

He said the region's non-interference policy over the affairs of its member countries has been challenged by the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, the Nikkei Asia report mentioned.

In 2021, Asean proposed the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) as a reference for finding a solution to the military takeover in Myanmar, despite little progress being made.

The Prime Minister also said that the recent increase in violence between armed militants and the military regime has become 'more complex', resulting in less stability and a less-receptive military junta.

Malaysia will lead the ASEAN association in 2025, as the country has been gaining importance as a manufacturing location for global companies.

"My focus will be the economy, in terms of enhancing ASEAN to be more focused on trade, investment, joint-collaboration, comparative advantage and I think we need to explore more," Ibrahim said.

Additionally, he also mentioned that the ASEAN remains one of the most peaceful regional organizations with close to no conflict between its member nations.

Malaysia has its concerns over maritime security related to China. Ships belonging to the Chinese Coast Guard were sighted this April patrolling the gas and oil fields belonging to the ASEAN member countries like Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, according to the Nikkei Asia report.

Incidents like these have raised bilateral and multilateral tensions in the South China Sea, but Ibrahim stated that his country will not comprise if it comes to their territorial integrity.

According to Nikkei Asia, He also noted that countries like Japan have played significant roles in the development of ASEAN member economies, also boosting Japanese investment and trade. Anwar said, that he wanted to extend such cooperation beyond trade, particularly for critical areas like education, research, technological exchanges and culture amongst the member nations.

