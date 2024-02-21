Malta becomes 119th member of International Solar Alliance

New Delhi [India], February 21 : Malta became the 119th country to join the International Solar Alliance on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The ISA is an alliance of more than 120 signatory countries that aims to reduce the dependence on non-renewable sources of energy like fossil fuels.

Permanent Secretary at the Maltese Foreign Ministry, Christopher Cutajar signed the ISA Framework Agreement on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Head of Depository and Joint Secretary (Economic Diplomacy) Abhishek Singh in the national capital.

"India welcomes Republic of Malta as the 119th country to join @isolaralliance. Permanent Secretary @chriscutajar of @MFETMalta signed the ISA Framework Agreement in the presence of Head of Depository & Joint Secretary (Economic Diplomacy) @Abhishekifs in New Delhi today," the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1759922731771179202?s=20

ISA was conceived as a joint effort by India and France. Currently, 116 countries are signatories to the ISA Framework Agreement.

"The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an action-oriented, member-driven, collaborative platform for increased deployment of solar energy technologies as a means for bringing energy access, ensuring energy security, and driving energy transition in its member countries," the ISA website reads.

The platform strives to develop and deploy cost-effective and transformational energy solutions powered by the sun to help member countries develop low-carbon growth trajectories, with a particular focus on delivering impact in countries categorized as Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The ISA was conceived as a joint effort by India and France to mobilize efforts against climate change through the deployment of solar energy solutions.

It was conceptualized on the sidelines of the 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Paris in 2015, the ISA website added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor