Man dies after targetted stabbing in eastern Australia

Sydney, Sep 17 A man has died after being stabbed in a targetted attack in eastern Australia on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault on a street near the rural city of Grafton, 490 km northeast of Sydney in the state of New South Wales (NSW), around 1 am (local time) on Wednesday.

Police officers arrived and found that a 35-year-old man had been stabbed by unknown assailants while walking along the street, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He was treated by ambulance paramedics, but died at the scene.

NSW Police said in a statement that initial inquiries indicated that the stabbing was a targetted attack.

Local detectives have commenced an investigation with assistance from the state homicide squad and police said the area is expected to remain a crime scene for a considerable amount of time.

On September 6, two people died following a stabbing in Melbourne's western suburbs that police are treating as a targeted attack.

Emergency services were deployed to reports that a person was seriously injured in Cobblebank, 34 km west of central Melbourne, shortly before 8 pm on September 6.

They arrived and located a 12-year-old boy at the scene with critical injuries, according to a police statement.

CPR was commenced, but he died at the scene.

A short time later, police found a 15-year-old boy seriously injured on a nearby street. He was treated but also died at the scene.

A crime scene was established, and homicide squad detectives commenced an investigation into the exact circumstances of the deaths.

Police said that the incident is being treated as a targeted attack.

This comes just days after a teenager was charged over a stabbing at a western Sydney train station that left a boy in a critical condition in hospital on September 3.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said that emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing at a railway station in Merrylands, 20 km west of central Sydney, around 5:15 pm on Monday.

A 16-year-old male victim was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics and taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

Investigators believe that the 16-year-old boy had interacted with two males who were not known to him before they assaulted him and left the scene.

NSW Police said that a 17-year-old attended a police station on Tuesday afternoon, where he was arrested and charged with seven offences, including wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, being armed with intent to commit a serious offence and using a knife in a public place.

He was refused bail and will make an initial appearance before a children's court on Wednesday. Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

