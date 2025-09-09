Man hospitalised after police shooting in eastern Australia

Sydney, Sep 9 A man has been hospitalised after being shot by police officers at the scene of a house fire in the suburbs of Brisbane on Tuesday morning.

A police statement said that officers were called to reports of a house on fire in Wynnum West, 13 km east of central Brisbane in the state of Queensland, at around 9:20 am, Xinhua News Agency reported.

An interaction occurred at the scene between police officers and a man, who was shot as a result.

Medical assistance was immediately rendered and he was transported to hospital for treatment.

Nine Entertainment newspapers reported that the man in his 30s suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The Queensland Police Service said that no officers or other members of the public were injured during the incident and that there is no risk to public safety.

The fire was extinguished by crews at around 10 am.

Police established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation.

Earlier on Sunday, a man died after being shot in Australia's Melbourne, police said.

According to police, the 26-year-old victim was standing with a group of associates on a corner in the central business district when he was shot by an unknown assailant in a vehicle around 3.40 am.

He was taken to a hospital by his associates, but died from his injuries a short time later.

Addressing a press conference, Detective Inspector Graham Banks said that the incident is being treated as a targeted attack and confirmed that the victim was known to police.

He said that significant police resources would be deployed to find the killer due to the location and nature of the shooting.

"For it to occur in the heart of the city, even in the early hours of the morning, is just not acceptable," he said.

The victim's associates who dropped him at the hospital have been urged to contact the police to aid the investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor