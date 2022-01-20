Man makes huge amount of money daily by standing in queue for rich people in London

People all over the world are constantly trying to find jobs. On the other hand, those who are employed are also working hard to get their work done. But imagine if a person made a lot of money just by standing in que? You must have been surprised to read this. There is one person in London who can make a lot of money just by standing in que. This person has become so famous that he now stands in line for rich people. A resident of London, his name is Freddie Beckett. According to The Sun, the man told his story on social media. "People look for him to stand in que to get tickets for a music concert or for an exhibition," he said.

For waiting in line for an hour, he charges 20 pounds (about 2,000 rupees), the report said. Not only that, many times people are just looking for him to line up in banks or other establishments. He is now well known for this work. What is special is that he enjoys this work and he is also earning good money through this work. According to reports, he earns more than his salary. This person has been doing this for the last three years. At present he has many assistants with him. "When someone contacts him, he sends his assistants to stand in line," he said. Currently, the story of this person has gone viral on social media.