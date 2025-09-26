"Man of Peace": Shehbaz Sharif pushes for Trump's Nobel nomination, credits him for India-Pak ceasefire

New York [US], September 26 : Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Friday, during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), dedicated a significant portion to praising Donald Trump, expressing admiration for the US President.

Sharif lauded Trump, calling him a "man of peace" and nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize for allegedly brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"Though in a position of strength, Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire facilitated by President Trump's bold and vigorous leadership. We express our deep appreciation to him and his team for their active role in bringing about the ceasefire," he said.

"Who would have lived to tell what happened? And therefore, in recognition of Trump's wonderful and outstanding contribution to promoting peace in our part of the world, Pakistan nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. I think this is the least we can do for his love of peace truly, he is a man of peace," Pakistan PM added.

Pakistan PM did not mention that it was his DGMO who grabbed the phone to ring India, soon after New Delhi retaliated against Islamabad's attacks, post initial strikes on terror targets.

India has maintained that the ceasefire was agreed upon between the DGMOs of both countries without the involvement of any other leader.

Despite pushing for Trump's recognition, Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir had to wait for almost an hour at the Oval Office.

Donald Trump addressed reporters from the Oval Office and said, "They're coming, and they may be in this room right now. I don't know, because we're late."

"We have a great leader coming, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Field Marshal. Field Marshal is a very great guy, and so is the Prime Minister, both, and they're coming, and they may be in this room right now," Trump said.

