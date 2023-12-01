Man who shot Jerusalem 'terrorist' dies of injuries

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 1 (ANI/TPS): An Israeli civilian who fired on two Palestinian terrorists during a Thursday morning shooting attack died of his injuries.

Yuval Doron Castleman, a 37-year-old attorney was at the bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem when two Palestinians arrived in a vehicle and began shooting at rush-hour commuters.

Castleman and two off-duty soldiers killed the terrorists, but Castleman was wounded.

The soldiers apparently mistook Castleman for a terrorist.

His death brings the death toll from the attack to four.

Also killed were 73-year-old Rabbi Elimelech Wasserman, who was a judge in the rabbinical court in Ashdod, Hanna Ifergan, a 67-year-old principal of a girl's school in Beit Shemesh, and 24-year-old Livia Dickman of Jerusalem.

Five other victims are hospitalized.

The two terrorists were identified as Murad Nemer and his brother, Ibrahim, of eastern Jerusalem. Both were in their 30s, were associated with Hamas, and had previously been imprisoned for terror activities. The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said that Murad was jailed from 2010 to 2020 for planning attacks under the direction of terror commanders in Gaza.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on Telegram.

Police officials said on Friday morning that the Nemers' home had been mapped out for demolition on Thursday night. Police added that they are increasing patrols in the city with the renewal of fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Minister-without-Portfolio Benny Gantz, a member of the War Cabinet, said that the attack strengthened Israel's resolve to continue waging war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"This terror attack is further proof of our obligation to continue to fight with strength and determination against murderous terrorism, which threatens our citizens. In Jerusalem, Gaza, in Judea and Samaria, and everywhere," said Gantz.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said the attack and the quick response underscored the need to ease gun permits. Requests for gun licenses have soared since Hamas's October 7 massacre.

"This event proves once again how much we must not show weakness, how much we should talk to Hamas only through the intentions, only through the war," Ben-Gvir said.

"But this event illustrates another thing, how important the policy of distributing weapons is; despite the criticism of all kinds of parties, I will continue this policy of handing out weapons everywhere, both to emergency rooms and to civilians. Weapons save lives, we see it time after time, wherever there are weapons, citizens, policemen, and soldiers, save lives. And this weapon can save us and it proves itself time and time again." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor