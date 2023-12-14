Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma-starrer ‘Killer Soup’ is story about love plans gone wrong

Mumbai, Dec 14 The upcoming streaming series ‘Killer Soup’, is a blend of flavours and tells the story of a home chef, a local inspector and amateur villains. The series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal and fuses intrigue with dark humour.

The series has been directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey, and follows the story of Swathi Shetty, an aspiring yet home chef, who cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh. But when a bumbling local inspector and amateur villains stir the pot, things don’t go as planned and a recipe for chaos ensues.

Talking about the series, Abhishek Chaubey said: "With ‘Killer Soup,’ we wanted to give the audience permission to laugh and also be totally shocked with a crime thriller that blends in humour and quirkiness. It is a pot-boiler sent completely over the top with an exceptional cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal. Through this series, I wanted to serve up something exceptional with Netflix and it has been a creatively fulfilling experience with them.”

Tanya Bami, Director of Series, Netflix India, said: “The love and recognition our series have received in 2023 has been overwhelming and encouraging. In 2024 we want to ensure audiences continue to find their best stories on Netflix. Abhishek Chaubey’s ‘Killer Soup’ is a great way for us to start the new year. It’s a genre audiences love, a crime thriller, like no other. Crazy, quirky and bizarre. Told to perfection by Abhishek and team and performed to excellence by streaming favourites, Manoj and Konkona. We can’t wait to take our audience on another memorable journey in 2024.”

Produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik, the series will drop on Netflix on January 11.

