Maryland: $200,000 Lamborghini Car Completely Destroyed in Germantown Fire

A thousand-dollar luxury sports car Lamborghini destroyed in a fire in Germantown, Maryland, on Friday afternoon, October 17. According to the information, the incident took place on Ridge Road near the Milestone Centre at around 1.30 pm.

Montgomery County Fire Department reached the spot and brought down the fire. Traffic on the route was disrupted as Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) was engaged in the dousing operation. Crews from Engine 734 and Truck 734 quickly doused the burning vehicle. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire will be investigated.

A video shared on social media platforms shows a bright green Lamborghini fully engulfed in flames on the road and thick black smoke billowing out from it as firefighters engaged in a dousing operation.

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic in returned to normal later in the afternoon. A bright green Lamborghini Huracan EVO estimated valued in the low to mid $200,000 Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP).