Mass Shooting in US: 27 People Shot In Ohio After Gunman Opens Fire During Birthday Party

In Ohio, a horrifying mass shooting has shaken the community to its core. During a birthday block party, more than 27 individuals were shot, tragically resulting in fatalities.

The situation has prompted multiple hospitals to go on lockdown as law enforcement and emergency responders rush to the scene to provide aid and investigate the incident.

Also Read: Minneapolis Mass Shooting: 3 Dead Including, Police Officer In Gunfire Incident

As per the local report, no arrests have been made so far. Surveillance video at a nearby home captured the sound of the gunfire. The incident happened just after midnight Sunday when dozens of shots were fired in rapid succession near the intersection of Kelly and 8th Avenue in Akron, about 27 miles south of Cleveland.