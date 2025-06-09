Massive fire guts three factories in Karachi's export zone: 5 injured

Karachi [Pakistan], June 9 : A massive fire broke out in the Landhi Export Processing Zone in Karachi on Sunday, destroying three factories and injuring at least five people, including rescue workers and firefighters, ARY News reported.

According to officials, the fire started in a cosmetics factory and quickly spread to nearby factories due to flammable materials. Rescue 1122 and emergency teams rushed to the scene as soon as the fire was reported, but not before significant damage was done.

The fire, which broke out early in the morning, quickly spread to nearby factories, prompting a massive response. Over 20 fire tenders are battling the blaze, as per the rescue officials.

Rescue officials confirmed that five people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Three factories have been declared unsafe due to the fire, while a fourth factory was also affected. Firefighters are still working to bring the blaze under control, as per ARY News.

In a separate incident in Karachi on Sunday, four members of a family, including a seven-year-old, lost their lives and two others were injured after the car in which they were travelling plunged into a ravine in the Sheerani area of Darazinda, Dera Ismail Khan.

The tragic incident occurred when the family was returning from the tourist spot Almar Kalan. Locals reported that the car went out of control and fell into a deep ravine in the remote, mountainous region.

Among the deceased were two brothers and a child. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed they are in stable condition.

In a separate series of road accidents in Karachi, five motorcyclists were killed due to reckless driving in different areas of the city late Saturday night, ARY News reported.

One of the victims, a delivery rider named Murtaza, died after being struck by a speeding double-cabin vehicle near Khayaban-e-Nishat in the Defence area.

Police confirmed the rider worked for an online food delivery company.DIG South District Asad Raza told ARY News that the car's driver, Usman Shah Rashdi, has been arrested and is currently in police custody. He is reportedly the grandson of former DIG Pir Hassan Shah Rashdi.

Investigations into both incidents are currently underway.

