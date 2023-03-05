Massive protests at Imran Khan's residence as Islamabad Police arrives to arrest him in Toshakhana case

The Islamabad Police on Sunday arrived at Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore to arrest him after he failed to appear in the court in the Toshakhana (gift depository) case. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has threatened mass protests if Khan is arrested. A team of Islamabad Police reached Lahore after receiving relevant orders from the high court.

According to Geo News, Khan was not present at his house when the police arrived. Reports say that the former premier will be taken to Islamabad in custody. The police were acting on a non-bailable arrest warrant issued on February 28 by additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal against the former PM. Talking to the media outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence, an Islamabad police officer that they were given a go-ahead by the superintendent of police (SP).Imran Khan was charged with unlawfully selling gifts that he received as the premier from the state depository called Toshakhana. He was to appear for a hearing in the case last week but failed to do so. His lawyers had said they would move the court to cancel the warrant because he was delayed from appearing for the hearing after going to three courts during the course of the day.

