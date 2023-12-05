'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' director Vijay Maurya says Mumbai runs in his veins

Mumbai, Dec 5 Actor-director-writer Vijay Maurya, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming film 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka’, has said that Mumbai runs in his veins.

‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’ explores the city of Mumbai as a central character to this film, promising to showcase another chapter in his love affair with the city.

Vijay believes that Mumbai is more than a city, it's a vibrant muse that influences the stories of those who call it home.

The film's genesis lies in Vijay's keen observation of the city's diverse characters and the unique tales whispered on each street and alley.

Talking about the same, Vijay said, “I breathe the city, it runs in my veins. This city, for me, is a big house, and all my characters are like members of a family. This city throws challenges at you everyday, it's like a jigsaw puzzle and you have to solve it everyday. Many times, when we travel, we think of going and settling elsewhere, but this city pulls you right back.”

The film has been written and directed by Vijay Maurya, and features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta, alongside Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, Rakhi Sawant and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles.

The director further mentioned, “They say that the city never sleeps, it's always running, that's because it has that pulse, it's the land of opportunities! And just like how a family nurtures you, the city does too. My roots are in this city, till the time the pulse of the city is alive, a person is alive and so are my characters.”

Produced by Payal Arora and Maurya under their banner Made in Maurya, ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’ is set to drop on Prime Video on December 8.

