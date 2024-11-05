"Matter is being taken up very strongly by India": Former diplomat Veena Sikri condemns attack on Hindu temple

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Former diplomat Veena Sikri on Monday condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, where Khalistanis attacked Hindu-Canadian devotees and emphasised that India is taking the matter very seriously.

"The matter is being taken up very strongly by India." she said.

This happened on a Sunday outside a consular camp organized in partnership with the Hindu Sabha Mandir,. The Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the "violent disruption" by 'anti-India' elements, calling it "deeply disappointing."

While speaking toon Monday, Sikri expressed her outrage, and stated, "This kind of violence is unacceptable... The Indian High Commission officials were conducting a consular camp over there, which is a normal practice."

The incident has sparked concerns about the growing influence of Khalistani extremism in Canada and the need for increased security measures to protect places of worship.

"In Brampton, during Diwali which is the holiest time of year and so many people are there, the camp was attacked by khalistani extremists who broke into the temple and committed all kinds of violence..." she added.

Sikri highlighted that when Hindus resisted, the police appeared to side with the Khalistanis. "They allow the burning of the Canadian flag, Israeli flag, but for the Khalistani flag, they were threatening the Canadian Hindus," she noted.

As a seasoned diplomat, former diplomat Veena Sikri with 37 years of experience in the Indian Foreign Service, Sikri has served in various roles, including High Commissioner to Bangladesh and Malaysia, and Consul General in Hong Kong .

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women.

The High Commission also said that any further events will be organised "contingent on security arrangements" made by the local authorities."We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto," read the statement by the High Commission.

"It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine counsular work being organised by our consulated with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safetry of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place," the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor