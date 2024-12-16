Mauritius Ship participates in Vizag Navy Marathon

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 16 : Mauritius National Coast Guard Ship Valiant participated in the Vizag Navy Marathon alongside Indian Navy personnel, the Indian High Commission in Mauritius said on Sunday.

The Mauritius Guard Ship, Valiant, is currently in the Naval Dockyard.

"Showcasing the spirit of Camaraderie! The Mauritius National Coast Guard Ship Valiant, currently at Naval Dockyard, participated in Vizag Navy Marathon alongside Indian Navy personnel," the High Commission stated.

Earlier, the Indian Navy conducted a three-week Annual Commando and Diving Training that concluded on Friday. A total of 49 MPF specialists successfully completed the course.

"Indian Navy conducted a 3-week Annual Commando & Diving Training that concluded on 13 Dec 24. The closing ceremony was presided over by Mr. Rampersad Sooroojebally, Mauritius Commissioner of Police, MPF. The training saw 49 MPF specialists successfully complete the course," the High Commission said.

"The participants of the course underwent comprehensive training on various aspects of special operations and military diving," the statement added.

"Commodore Rana V Singh, Commodore, Indian Navy, the Chief Guest for the Closing Ceremony, handed over 04 Inflatable Rubber Crafts and 04 OBMs to Mauritius MPF on behalf of GoI/ Indian Navy, further strengthening India-Mauritius cooperation. He also called on various important dignitaries of MPF," the High Commission stated.

Last month, the Indian Navy was in Mauritius for the 15th edition of the annual training program between India and Mauritius aimed at enhancing interoperability between the Indian and Mauritian Armed Forces.

The Spokesperson of the Indian Navy shared the details on X.

The post noted that the program is 'tailor-made' to enhance interoperability between the two Armed Forces. "The MTT will train the Mauritius Police Force towards enhancing their capability to undertake Maritime Special Operations & Salvage at Sea", the post said.

