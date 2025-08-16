"Mauritius will always remain a strategic and trusted partner": PM Modi thanks PM Ramgoolam for I-Day greetings

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Mauritius will always remain a strategic and trusted partner in the shared pursuit of progress, prosperity and a bright future for the people of the two countries.

Responding to Independence Day greetings extended by Mauritius Prime Minister Dr Navin Ramgoolam, PM Modi said he deeply appreciated the warm wishes.

"Deeply appreciate your warm wishes, Prime Minister Dr. Navin Ramgoolam, on the occasion of our Independence Day. Mauritius will always remain a strategic and trusted partner in our shared pursuit of progress, prosperity and a bright future for our peoples," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Mauritius Prime Minister said that the bonds between Mauritius and India are rooted in history and culture.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi, On this auspicious occasion of India's Independence Day, I extend my warmest wishes to the Government and people of India. As we commemorate this historic day, we celebrate the values of freedom, democracy and unity that India has so valiantly upheld since 1947. The bonds between Mauritius and India are rooted in history, culture and ties that continue to inspire cooperation, friendship and mutual respect between our nations. May India continue to flourish in peace, prosperity and progress, guiding the world with its example of resilience and vision. Happy Independence Day, India!" he posted on X.

Wishes poured from across the world as India celebrated its 79th Independence Day.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu were among the several leaders who greeted the people of India.

