"May this Festival of Chhath bring great joy...": Singapore envoy wishes Team India success ahead of WC final against Australia

New Delhi [India], November 19 : Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, on Sunday wished success to Team India ahead of the World Cup 2023 final against five-time world champions Australia.

"Praying next to Ganga ji and the rising Surya Devta ji. May this Festival of Chhath bring great joy and success to all and esp #TeamIndia today," the Singapore High Commissioner posted on X.

Chhath is primarily celebrated in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. During the festival, people fast, bathe in rivers and offer prayers to thank the Sun God for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling wishes. Devotees offer Goddess Chhath (Chhathi Maiya) and God Surya/Bhaskar (Sun) offerings and pray for blessings.

It is believed that a person's desires and prayers from the heart's core would bring blessings. During the time of fasting, only those foods considered pure are consumed, and cleanliness is one thing that is cared for the most during this period.

India stormed into the final of the ongoing edition of the quadrennial showpiece after going unbeaten in the league phase of the tournament and registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand in the semifinal on Wednesday.

After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course to a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. Mohammed Shami's spell saw him clinch a seven-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis and seal India's trip to Ahmedabad.

