McDonald's faces shortage of french fries in Japan

McDonald's, currently the world's largest fast food company in Japan, is experiencing a shortage of French fries. Japan is experiencing a shortage of potatoes in the global supply chain. The company said it would only sell small-sized French fries due to a shortage of chips. The supply of potatoes used to make French fries is being delayed. So now only small size French fries will be sold in Japan till December 30.

McDonald's said medium-sized and large-sized French fries will not be sold in Japan until December 30. This decision has been taken due to shortage of potatoes. Potatoes used for French fries are imported from Canada from a port near Vancouver. Ships are being delayed due to flood damage.

This is not the first time McDonald's has made such a decision. In 2014, an industrial dispute between 20,000 dock workers, terminal operators and shipping lines at 29 ports on the west coast of the United States affected shipping. At the time, McDonald's was selling small French fries in Japan, selling only a thousand tons of potatoes.

A similar problem arose in front of McDonald's in Britain. The fast-food chain said it was facing supply chain issues affecting the availability of shakes and bottled drinks at its 1,250 outlets.