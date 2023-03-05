MEA and National Commission for Minorities rescue all Indians stranded in Libya

The Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Sunday said that Indians stranded in Libya have been evacuated by the NCM with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassy in Tunisia.

While addressing a press conference on Sunday, Iqbal Singh Lalpura informed about the evacuation. He said that the NMC constantly works for minorities so that no atrocities are done against them.

The National Minorities Commission is in continuous discussion with External Affairs Minister so that minorities living outside India don't face any problems, he added further.

He informed during the press conference that the incident came to light in February that a few people were taken from India to Dubai and then to Libya through illegal means.

As soon as the NMC came to know about the situation, they spoke to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar since India doesn't have an embassy in Libya.

He informed that the stranded Indians were wounded and were also facing scarcity of food or water.

Firstly, four people were rescued and they reached their homes on February 13.

While eight were still stranded and didn't have any money or resources. On March 2, the rest of the eight people came back to India, the Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), Iqbal Singh Lalpura informed while speaking to the media.

He thanked the EAM and gave a message to the Indians abroad that if they are facing any difficulty, the MEA is there to help them.

He also asked the Government of Punjab to take legal action against those who have put them in this situation.

Libya has been suffering violence and unrest ever since the fall of the late leader United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) regime in 2011.

The country has been suffering escalating violence and unrest ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

The country is currently divided between a government that was appointed by the House of Representatives in March, and the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity that refuses to hand over office except to an elected government.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor