MEA following security situation in Sudan, says "inviolability of diplomatic premises must be respected"

New Delhi [India], October 2 : In wake of escalating tensions in Sudan following the attack on the UAE ambassador's residence in Khartoum, the Ministry of External Affairs said it is following the security situation in the region.

It raised concern over the reports of an attack on the residence of the UAE Ambassador in Khartoum, and said that the inviolability of diplomatic premises must be respected in any conflict.

"We are following the security situation in Sudan. Inviolability of diplomatic premises in any conflict must be respected, and reports of attack on the residence of the UAE Ambassador in Khartoum is of serious concern," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the UAE said its ambassador's residence in Khartoum was attacked by a Sudanese military aircraft. Abu Dhabi condemned it as a "heinous attack."

Sudan's military government refuted the accusations from, pointing instead at the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The government in Khartoum, which is in the midst of a new push to retake the capital, has previously accused the UAE of supporting the RSF, with which it has been entangled in war for more than a year, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The military government has accused the UAE of providing weapons and support to the RSF in the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and ignited a crisis in the country.

In June, Sudan's ambassador to the United Nations, al-Harith Idriss al-Harith Mohamed, accused Abu Dhabi of giving financial and military support to the RSF, and claimed that help was the "main reason behind this protracted war".

Meanwhile, the Gulf state has called the allegations "disinformation," saying its efforts are focused exclusively on de-escalation and alleviating Sudan's humanitarian suffering.

However, UN sanctions monitors have described the accusations that the UAE has provided military support to the RSF as credible, according to Al Jazeera.

According to UN, nearly 25 million people - half of Sudan's population - need aid, famine is looming and some 8 million people have fled their homes.

Heavy clashes have raged in several parts of the capital city in recent days in a major flare-up of hostilities as government forces have launched an assault aimed at retaking Khartoum. For the most part, the RSF has been in firm control of most of the city since the outbreak of hostilities and has been accused of committing abuses against the civilian population.

