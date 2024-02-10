MEA observes cleanliness awareness drive in over 425 locations

New Delhi [India], February 10 : The Ministry of External Affairs observed an awareness campaign on cleanliness by undertaking a 'Swachhta Pakhwada' from January 16-31 at over 425 locations, including Regional Passport Offices (RPOs), Protectors of Emigrants (PoEs), Indian Missions and Posts abroad, Branch Secretariats and subordinate offices in India, the foreign office informed through an official statement.

The drive was organised as per the schedule for Central Government Ministries and Departments, with special emphasis laid on improving current cleanliness levels in the office premises, disposal of scrap and waste materials and the utilisation of social media to amplify the cleanliness message.

Swachhata banners were displayed at all prominent places of the Ministry building and all its offices and subordinate offices in India and Indian missions and posts abroad.

A 'Shramdaan' was undertaken by officials to keep their offices and surroundings clean.

Special drives to clean toilets, bathrooms, staircases and corridors, as well as the segregation and safe disposal of paper waste, plastic waste and e-waste banners were also undertaken as part of the cleanliness drive.

A review of the access to toilets by 'Divyang' (disabled persons) at South Block, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan was also carried out, the ministry stated.

Indian Missions abroad and RPOs/ PoEs in lndia actively participated in carrying out cleanliness activities during Swachhata Pakhwada, the MEA release stated, adding that the Indian Missions also engaged local Indian diaspora to participate in Swachhata activities.

Swachhata activities undertaken by MEA officials in India and those situated abroad included blood donation camps, Nukkad Nataks, Plogging/Swachhata walks, Signature campaigns, painting competitions, planting of saplings and Kavya Pratiyogita (poetry recitation).

The ministry, in its statement, added that the Swachhata Pakhwada was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm and the activities undertaken were comprehensive in size and scale and saw widespread participation in India and abroad.

