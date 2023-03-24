MEA shares report on London High Commission protest with other agencies

New Delhi [India], March 24 : Ministry of External Affairs has shared a detailed report on the Pro-Khalistan protest outside the Indian High Commission in London with other agencies.

Responding to 's question on the MEA's role in FIR registered by Delhi Police in connection with the pro-Khalist protest outside the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have shared incident report with the agencies on what happened outside our High Commission in London earlier this week. And now it is up to the law enforcement agencies to do what they can do and what it has to do."

He added that they will share more information if there's something further.

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action in the matter.

"On receipt of a report from the Ministry of External Affairs on the incident at Indian High Commission, London on March 19, 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action," said an official statement.

The case has been registered under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Property Act (PDPP).

The special cell has started an investigation of the incident as it involves unlawful activities carried out by certain persons holding Indian nationality abroad, officials said.

The Indian community on March 19 held a large gathering in front of the Indian High Commission in London against the "disrespectful act" of Khalistan supporters towards the Indian flag and demanded that the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan and the British government act against the perpetrators at the earliest.

The desecration of the Indian Flag has led to an unprecedented outpouring of support from the diverse Indian community settled here in Britain.

Expats from all across the UK travelled to London to express their solidarity with the Indian Flag and with the Unity of India. The gathering resoundingly debunked the idea of Khalistan, saying there are no takers for it.

A pro-Khalistan protestor in London had climbed the High Commission of India's balcony and pulled down the Indian flag. A video of the same incident had gone viral on social video. In the now-viral video, the Khalist protestor can be seen on the balcony attempting to bring down the Indian flag. At the end of the video, another man reaches the balcony from inside to avert any more harm to the flag.

