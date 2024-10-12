Med9 leaders urge ceasefire, diplomatic efforts in Middle East

Nicosia, Oct 12 The leaders of the nine Mediterranean European Union (EU) countries, known as Med9, called for immediate ceasefire in the Middle East and urged resumption of diplomatic efforts to address the region's ongoing conflicts during their summit.

At the conclusion of the 11th Med9 Summit on Friday, held in the western Cypriot city of Paphos, the leaders said in a declaration that "the unfolding situation in the Middle East is gravely alarming, demanding "an immediate ceasefire" and the swift provision of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, Xinhua reported.

"We urge all actors to exercise restraint and engage in mediation efforts to defuse tensions," the Med9 leaders said in their statement after the daylong meeting.

The group also reaffirmed its support for all United Nations resolutions concerning the Middle East and pledged to work together to influence wider EU policies on the region's issues.

Against the backdrop of escalating conflict in the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war, and persistent political, economic, and social pressures, this regional coordination format is essential in shaping Europe's responses to common challenges, the declaration added.

Cyprus, which currently holds the presidency of the Med9 group, hosted the summit, attended by the heads of state or government from France, Greece, Italy, Croatia, Malta, Slovenia and Spain, while Portugal was represented by its foreign minister. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was also in attendance.

In addition to the EU leaders, King Abdullah II of Jordan participated in a parallel meeting to discuss regional issues. Jordan's role in addressing the Middle East conflict was recognised as pivotal.

The Jordanian king joined Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and von der Leyen for talks that focused on managing "the increased migratory flows" affecting Mediterranean countries.

A statement issued following the meeting said the leaders "discussed ways to support voluntary returns of Syrians to Syria by creating the right conditions as part of a strong Initial Rehabilitation Plan."

The leaders also stressed the urgent need for a structured debate at the EU level to define common policies and actions regarding migration.

In their final declaration, the Med9 leaders highlighted the issue of irregular migration, emphasising that it is "a European challenge requiring a European response," especially in relation to efforts to facilitate the return of irregular migrants to their countries of origin.

