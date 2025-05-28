Meeting ‘Korean Bihari’ was special, says MP Sanjay Jha after interacting with YouTuber Lee

Seoul, May 28 In a warm and unexpected cultural exchange, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is currently leading an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation to South Korea, met with popular YouTuber Yechan C. Lee, affectionately known as ‘Korean Bihari’, in Seoul.

The meeting was both light-hearted and meaningful, showcasing a unique connection between Bihar and Korea.

Taking to the social media platform X, Sanjay Jha wrote: "This meeting was something different and special! It was a pleasure to meet YouTuber Yechan C. Lee aka Charlie in Seoul (South Korea), who is also known as 'Korean Bihari' for his typical Bihari style."

Charlie, who spent his early childhood in Patna, Bihar, and grew up immersed in Bihari culture, has gained Internet fame for speaking fluent Bhojpuri and Maithili and representing Bihar's culture with authenticity and affection.

In a video shared by Jha, the two are seen exchanging greetings in Maithili, a regional language of Bihar, highlighting the deep-rooted cultural ties that transcend borders.

“I came to Korea for the first time, and it feels really nice,” said Jha during their interaction.

Charlie, visibly moved, responded, "Whatever I have achieved is because of Bihar. Despite being from Korea, the way I speak Bihari languages and represent the state is why I feel honoured to be recognised by MP Jha."

Jha also took the opportunity to highlight the broader purpose of the parliamentary delegation's visit.

"The aim of this multi-party delegation is to showcase India’s clear stand against terrorism and expose Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism," he explained during the conversation.

The meeting has since gone viral on Indian social media platforms, with many users praising the warm exchange as a perfect blend of cultural diplomacy and patriotism.

At the end of their meeting, Jha praised Charlie’s continued efforts to preserve and promote Indian culture abroad, particularly Bihar’s linguistic and social traditions.

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, also met with Indian Ambassador to South Korea Amit Kumar earlier on Sunday to outline a Korea-specific strategy for future diplomatic engagements.

The delegation emphasised India’s firm stance of zero tolerance against terrorism, with particular reference to Operation Sindoor and the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor