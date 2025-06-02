Meeting with PM Modi lined up for all-party delegations after returning home from global outreach mission

New Delhi, May 2 Members of the all-party delegations, currently visiting key partner countries and UN Security Council member states as part of Operation Sindoor's global diplomatic outreach mission, are expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after returning home.

The meeting, sources indicate, could take place over the weekend or early next week during which the eminent Parliamentarians and distinguished diplomats are expected to share their experiences, feedback and results from the extensive campaign spanning across the globe.

Last month, India had launched an unprecedented global diplomatic offensive in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a decisive military operation targetting terror launchpads across Pakistan, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), following the heinous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which resulted in the death of 26 innocent civilians.

As many as seven delegations were formed to project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

The delegations led by Members of Parliament Shashi Tharoor (INC), Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), Supriya Sule (NCP) and Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) are carrying forth to the world India's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism.

Comprising parliamentarians, former ministers, and seasoned diplomats, the delegations would have covered more than 33 countries till June 5 after the launch of diplomatic outreach mission on May 21.

The initiative, coordinated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), aims to present a unified national stance on terrorism, isolate Pakistan internationally, and highlight its military and intelligence complicity in nurturing terror networks.

All delegations carried with them intelligence dossiers, evidence of the ISI's involvement in cross-border terror, and first-hand details from Operation Sindoor, conveying them to foreign governments, media, think tanks and UN bodies.

The group led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda covered several countries across the Gulf and North Africa while the Ravi Shankar Prasad-delegation travelled across Europe and also met European Union leaders.

The east and southeast Asian region was covered by the delegation led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha. Travelling from West Asia to Sub-Saharan Africa, the delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde has conveyed India's zero tolerance on terrorism.

The delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has travelled to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and Brazil. It is now scheduled to begin engagements in Washington, later on Monday.

Covering eastern and southern Europe, the delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi began its mission from Russia and travelled to Slovenia, Greece, Latvia and Spain.

The seventh group is led by NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule and travelled through Africa and the Middle East.

