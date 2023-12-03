Meghna Gulzar looks at her career as 'BC and AD’ since ‘Talvar’

New Delhi, Dec 3 Having been in the industry for over two decades, one of the finest filmmakers Meghna Gulzar said that she looks at her career as ‘BC and AD’ divided by her 2015 movie ‘Talvar’.

“I look at my career as like you have BC and AD, before Christ and After Death. So my career is before ‘Talvar’ and after ‘Talvar’,” Meghna told IANS, when asked about why she had thought she “fits in” now.

“I think what happened when Talvar happened is that I chose to tell different kinds of stories and something in the way the audiences were consuming films had changed at the same time.”

Meghna, daughter of legendary poet Gulzar and actress Rakhee, started her career in 1999 with ‘Hu Tu Tu…’, where she assisted her father. She went on to become a director with the film ‘Filhaal’ in 2002.

It was in 2015, when she gained acclaim with her film ‘Talvar’, loosely based on the 2008 Noida double murder case involving a teenage girl and her family's servant. She then gave films such as ‘Raazi’, ‘Chhapaak’ and her latest release ‘Sam Bahadur’ starring Vicky Kaushal.

“My first film was very unconventional, second film too. I don't think I make conventional films even today But they seem to be more accepted today because the audience is also consuming unconventional material a lot more which is why I had said that I fit in now,” said the filmmaker.

She added: “What makes you fit in? When you work on something and you present that to people you made it for and they like it and get their approval, you feel you fit in. It took me 15 years to get that.”

