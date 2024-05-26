Mexican cartel figure 'El Nini', once in America's most wanted list, extradited to US

Washington, DC [US], May 26 : Mexican cartel figure, known as 'El Nini,' once a top target on America's most-wanted list for his alleged involvement in the fentanyl trade, has now been successfully extradited to the United States, CNN reported.

US President Joe Biden, in a speech underscoring the collaborative efforts between the US and Mexico, celebrated the extradition of El Nini, also identified as Nestor Isidro Perez Salas, as a significant stride towards justice.

"El Nini played a prominent role in the notorious Sinaloa cartel, one of the deadliest drug trafficking enterprises in the world. The United States has charged him for his role in illicit fentanyl trafficking and for murdering, torturing, and kidnapping numerous rivals, witnesses, and others," Biden said, thanking Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as reported by CNN.

"Our governments will continue to work together to attack the fentanyl and synthetic drug epidemic that is killing so many people in our homelands and globally, and to bring to justice the criminals and organisations producing, smuggling, and selling these lethal poisons in both of our countries," he added.

According to the US Department of Justice, Nestor Isidro Perez Salas "was one of the Sinaloa cartel's lead sicarios, or assassins" and was involved in the "production and sale of fentanyl" in the United States.

Previously identified by Biden as one of America's most-wanted criminals, Perez Salas faced charges in the US, including conspiracy to traffic cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of illegal firearms and explosive devices, and witness intimidation, dating back to February 2021.

The US State Department had issued a reward of up to USD 3 million for information leading to his capture, with Perez Salas eventually apprehended in Mexico in November of the preceding year.

According to State Department sources, Perez Salas collaborated closely with Oscar Noe Medina Gonzalez, a subordinate of Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar, one of the sons of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, currently serving a prison sentence in the US since 2019, according to CNN.

Furthermore, Perez Salas was attributed responsibility for overseeing the security operations of Los Chapitos, a faction within the Sinaloa cartel. Allegedly serving as one of the commanders of the "Ninis" cell, described as an exceptionally violent contingent within Los Chapitos' security personnel.

"I am grateful to our Mexican government counterparts for their extraordinary efforts in apprehending and extraditing El Nini," US Attorney General Merrick Garland's office said in a statement.

"The Justice Department will continue to go after the cartels responsible for flooding our communities with fentanyl and other drugs," it also said, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor