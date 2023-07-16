Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Acapulco [Mexico], July 16 : Another Mexican journalist was shot to death in a store parking lot on Saturday in Acapulco, the State Attorney General's Office said. This is the second attack in a week where the media person has been killed, El Universal reported.

El Universal is a Mexican newspaper based in Mexico City.

According to the report of the State Attorney General's Office, the director of the news portal Lo Real de Guerrero, Nelson Matus Peña, was shot at around 3:30 pm when he was about to board his vehicle in the parking lot of the Coppel store, located on Vicente Guerrero boulevard.

As per the medical reports, the victim was shot in the head, which killed him on the spot.

Matus Peña founded and directed the news portal Lo Real de Guerrero, which for years stood out for offering information on the violence that is experienced in Acapulco.

Lo Real de Guerrero became a reference portal on issues of violence and insecurity since it had reports of almost all the murders that occurred in the port, reported El Universal.

This was not the first time when Peña was attacked, earlier, on August 29, 2017, he suffered an armed attack in Acapulco from which he was unharmed.

That same year, in March, the mother of the portal's administrator, Reina Balbuena, was murdered in an armed attack.

In recent weeks, attacks on reporters in Acapulco have not stopped. This week only the body of fellow journalist Luis Martin Sanchez, a correspondent for La Jornada newspaper, was found in the state of Nayarit, according to the state public prosecutor’s office, reported Al Jazeera.

Luis Martín Sanchez Iniguez worked for the newspaper La Jornada. He had been missing since Wednesday and his wife filed a missing persons report with the authorities on Friday.

Armed men attacked the administrator of two Facebook news pages, Alan Castro Abarca, with bullets, early this Monday morning in the Morelos neighborhood, in Acapulco.

According to the police report, around 5 in the morning, two men shot Castro Abarca when he was on the neighbourhood field, as per El Universal.

Castro Abarca manages the Facebook pages Contactotv Guerrero and Última Línea Noticias and is the son of reporter Celso Castro Castro.

On June 16, José Carlos González Herrera, administrator of the Guerrero citizen opinion news Facebook page, was attacked with bullets.

In the two years of the government of the Morenista, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, four reporters have been murdered in Guerrero, El Universal reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor