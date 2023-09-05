MGL offers free fuel cards of Rs 20K-Rs 500K on CNG vehicles in MMR

Mumbai, Sep 5 In a bid to curb vehicle pollution levels in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Mahanagar Gas Ltd has announced a new incentive of free fuel cards worth between Rs 20,000-Rs 500,000 for new orretrofitted CNG cars and other commercial vehicles, an official said here on Tuesday.

Under the ‘MGL CNG Mahotsav’ the company will offer the incentive for new CNG vehicle buyers or retrofitment of existing petrol-diesel vehicles to gas, in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, said MGL Managing Director Ashu

Shinghal.

For cars the fuel card incentive will be Rs 19,999, for small, medium and large commercial vehicles (ranging from 3.5 to 10 to 15 tonnes) Rs 200,000, Rs 350,000 and Rs 500,000.

Additionally private CNG buses will be entitled to fuel card benefits of Rs 300,000, and all the beneficiaries can avail them at MGS’s 310-plus outlets and commercial vehicles can also use them to fill gas at select BEST bus

depots in Ghatkopar and Goregaon by pre-booking slots.

Shinghal said that the scheme is launched to popularise the use of CNG, a clean and green fuel.

“MGL has partnered OEMs for promoting new CNG vehicles also with leading CNG kit distributors to retrofit vehicles. We hope that it will be advantageous to people planning to purchase new vehicles or those optingfor retrofitment,” said Shinghal.

Promoted by GAIL, MGL is the sole authorised distributor of CNG to nearly a million vehicles comprising 350,000 auto rickshaws, 450,000 cars and over 60,000 cabs, 3,000 LCVs and 2,600 public buses.

The PNG reaches over 22-Lakh homes and more than 4,500 small, commercial and industrial establishments through its huge distribution network.

--IANS

