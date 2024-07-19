Microsoft Windows Outage: Australian Govt Calls Emergency Meeting Due to Global IT Glitches Causing Blue Screen

A mass outage was reported across the world after a blue screen of dead appeared on laptops and personal computers using Windows systems at international airports, banks, news outlets, corporates, etc. Due to this the Australian government called an emergency meeting after Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra airports are experiencing disruptions with passengers unable to check in.

These come after the IT security firm CrowdStrike ran an update. CrowdStrike said that it is aware of the crashes on Microsoft's Windows operating system related to its Falcon sensor.

An Australian government spokesperson said the National Emergency Mechanism group will meet shortly. "The Australian Government is working closely with the National Cyber Security Coordinator on this unfolding outage," they said.

"We understand Triple-0 services are currently not affected by this outage. "The information as it stands is this outage relates to a technical issue with a third-party software platform employed by affected companies."

The federal government is convening a meeting of emergency authorities tonight to respond to the global outage, although it also says essential services such as the triple-zero phone service remain operational.

