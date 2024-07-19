Microsoft Windows Outage: Several Airline Services in India Affected, Passengers Stranded at Airports Across States

A major disruption in Microsoft Corp.’s cloud services caused service disruptions to a number of businesses around the world, including in India, on Friday. Major airlines across the world said that the outage has adversely affected their flight operations, including in Delhi and Mumbai. A number of airlines, including Indigo, Akasa Air, Air India Express and Spicejet. Globally too, a number of airlines and banks were hit by the service disruptions. The cause of the outage is still unclear, but many of those affected have linked the issue to Microsoft PC operating systems.

Delhi Airport posted on X saying some services at the airport were temporarily impacted due the global IT outage. "We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers," the airport said.India's biggest domestic airline IndiGo said, "systems across the network are impacted by an ongoing issue with Azure. "Stranded passengers took to X to vent their frustrations. One such flyer posted, "Stuck at Dubai airport for over an hour now. Check-in servers down, no movement in sight. Frustrating start to travel. @DubaiAirports any updates?"

#TravelUpdate: Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 19, 2024

#ImportantUpdate: We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret for any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and… — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 19, 2024

Akasa Airlines announced that some of its online services will be temporarily unavailable at the Mumbai and Delhi airports. " Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable," Akasa airlines said in a statement. "Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest," the airline added.

VIDEO | Passengers stranded at Goa airport following a technical glitch with the check-in system. Further details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/XAYjtLRlpJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2024

We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret for any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and co-operation, Spicejet said in a statement. "Digital infrastructure issues have temporarily impacted online and airport operations across multiple airlines and airports globally. Please plan your travel and keep sufficient time in hand for airport procedures. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time," Air India Express said. Video shared by news agency PTI shows passengers stranded at Goa airport following a technical glitch with the check-in system. Microsoft said on Thursday it was investigating issues with its cloud services in the Central US region, which has disrupted services worldwide.